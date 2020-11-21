Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

