Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $292.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $295.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.