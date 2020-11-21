Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $310.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

PANW stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $295.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

