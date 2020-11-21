Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $237.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Additionally, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes. Nonetheless, Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

