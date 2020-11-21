Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Head to Head Analysis

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 2 4 0 2.67 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $85.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and GAINSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 15.79 $10.62 million $1.73 40.53 GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.98 $20.21 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palomar beats GAINSCO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

