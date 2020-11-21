Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of PLMR opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,800 shares of company stock worth $2,876,108. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

