Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 217.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.