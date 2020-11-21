Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Vertical Research currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of PNR opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

