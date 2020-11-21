PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $130.19 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

