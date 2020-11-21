Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PNL opened at £452 ($590.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £453.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is £447.40. Personal Assets Trust has a 1 year low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a 1 year high of £470 ($614.06).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

