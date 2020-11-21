Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of PSNL opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

