Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

