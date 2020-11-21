Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit