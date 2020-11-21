Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,510 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,725. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

