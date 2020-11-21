Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $672.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

