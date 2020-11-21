Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of RedHill Biopharma worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,875,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDHL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

RDHL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $336.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

