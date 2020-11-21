Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $310,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 302.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.11.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,124 shares of company stock worth $9,464,141 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $827.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

