Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $319,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.