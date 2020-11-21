Phoneum Price Hits $0.0001 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $117,935.22 and approximately $2,605.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

