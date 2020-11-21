Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $86.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

