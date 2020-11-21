Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.55.

Shares of PXD opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

