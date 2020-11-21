Piper Sandler Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

