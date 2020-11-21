Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.