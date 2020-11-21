Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 6%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 523,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 489,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

