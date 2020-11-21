Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 6%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 523,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 489,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit