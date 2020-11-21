Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit