Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

