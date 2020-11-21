Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $1,397.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00020289 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.