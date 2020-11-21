Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Up 5%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $340.36 and last traded at $338.65. Approximately 545,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 346,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.44.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $22,750,658. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

