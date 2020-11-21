Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRLD. ValuEngine raised Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $678,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

