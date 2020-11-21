Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Shares Up 0.4%

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. 1,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDVD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000.

Featured Story: Management Fee

