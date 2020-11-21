Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

