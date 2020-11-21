ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Up 0.6%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $78.11. Approximately 665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 250.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.