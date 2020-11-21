ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 24,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 4,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

