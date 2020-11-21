ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after buying an additional 297,492 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 86.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 187,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $98.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $110.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

