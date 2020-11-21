ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

PROS stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProSight Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

