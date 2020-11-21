ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:PROS opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

