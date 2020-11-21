Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 6%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.09. 520,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 715,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after buying an additional 1,514,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

