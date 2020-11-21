Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

