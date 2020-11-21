Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

PULM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

