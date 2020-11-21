Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.48

Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 4320584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33.

Pulse Evolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLF)

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc, a technology company, develops hyper-realistic digital humans in the United States and internationally. Its hyper-realistic digital humans are computer-generated assets distributed across the spectrum of media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications.

