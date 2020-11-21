PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,917 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 196,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

