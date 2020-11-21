Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Price Down 10%

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.07. 1,202,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 348,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

QIWI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $921.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

