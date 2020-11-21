Quasarcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,660.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $339,201.63 and $3,660.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

