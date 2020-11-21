Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RLGT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

