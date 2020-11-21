RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $411.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $80,070 and sold 638,932 shares worth $19,898,264. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.