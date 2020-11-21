Raymond James Downgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

