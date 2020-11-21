Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

