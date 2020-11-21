Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

