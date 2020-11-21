RED Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. RED has a total market capitalization of $346,623.92 and $4,276.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00450816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

