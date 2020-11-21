Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7,692.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

