Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

NASDAQ REPL opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,300. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.