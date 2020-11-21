Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of RTRX opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,195. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,279 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

